Actor Vince Vaughn was hanging out in this NJ pizza joint

Vince Vaughn has been making movies since he was 21 years old. He's 53 now. He was born in Minneapolis and grew up in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. So what would he be doing hanging out at a pizza joint in New Jersey?

No one is sure. But it was definitely him. He was spotted by several fans eating at Basile's Pizza. That's at 89 Washington Street in Hoboken. No movie starring him is being shot here that anyone seems to know of. Since so much television and film production is now happening in the Garden State was Vaughn in town for a meeting? Unclear.

He is in an upcoming project called "Bad Monkey," which will stream on Apple+ but that was shot in Key West and Miami. So it's a mystery. But there he was enjoying a slice at Basile's.

One of the few fans who approached him for an autograph said he was "super friendly and nice." He'd better not be grumpy for fans crashing his lunch after he crashed all those weddings.

In addition to "Wedding Crashers" he also starred in comedies like "The Break-up," "Old School" and "Dodgeball."

Vince Vaughn is known for his comedies but he's done serious acting as well. Here's a clip of him playing Sgt. Howell in "Hacksaw Ridge" directed by Mel Gibson.

Now we don't know what brought Vince Vaughn to Basile's in the Mile Square City. We here in New Jersey are just glad he's having some real pizza instead of that impostor Chicago deep-dish crap he grew up with.

Seeing famous people in our state is definitely becoming more common with tax incentives bringing more tv and film production here. Though even without that we’ve had more than our share of very famous people who are from here. Here’s an alphabetical look at just a few.

