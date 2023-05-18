Blackwood, NJ Man Shot to Death in Mercer County, NJ

Blackwood, NJ Man Shot to Death in Mercer County, NJ

Brian Jackson/ThinkStock

A 28-year-old man from Blackwood is reportedly dead after a shooting in Mercer County.

Mercer County Prosecutor's Office says officers were called to S. Broad Street in Hamilton Twp. around 1 a.m. Wednesday and responded to gunfire that was already in progress.

Google Maps
loading...

At the scene, police discovered Matthew Morales who was shot and bleeding.

The Gloucester Township resident was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center for treatment where he later died, Patch.com reports.

Get our free mobile app

An investigation into the shooting is underway by Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Hamilton Police Division. So far, no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call (609) 989-6406 or email to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

29 Things That Will Always Annoy a South Jerseyan

North Jersey, Shoobies, and slow drivers really annoy people from South Jersey.

South Jersey's Best 'Don't Judge A Book By Its Cover' Restaurants

These South Jersey restaurants are hidden gems, you might just drive right past them and never know how amazing they are.
Filed Under: Blackwood, Camden County, Fatal Shooting, Gloucester Township, Hamilton Township, Mercer County, Police Investigation, Shooting
Categories: Community, New Jersey News, News, South Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3