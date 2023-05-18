A 28-year-old man from Blackwood is reportedly dead after a shooting in Mercer County.

Mercer County Prosecutor's Office says officers were called to S. Broad Street in Hamilton Twp. around 1 a.m. Wednesday and responded to gunfire that was already in progress.

At the scene, police discovered Matthew Morales who was shot and bleeding.

The Gloucester Township resident was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center for treatment where he later died, Patch.com reports.

An investigation into the shooting is underway by Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Hamilton Police Division. So far, no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call (609) 989-6406 or email to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

