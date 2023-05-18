Who's ready for the beach? If heading to your favorite Jersey shore town is your go-to plan for summer weekends, well those plans are about to pick back up sooner rather than later.

Memorial Day Weekend is a week away already. Can you believe it?? Pretty soon, we'll all be donning a tan, eating ice cream from the ice cream truck, and struggling with the beach umbrella that just won't seem to remain securely in the sand when the wind picks up. Is that last one just a "me" problem? I can't be the only one who wrestles with beach umbrellas all the time.

What if I told you, however, that the best beach town New Jersey has to offer isn't actually a beach town at all? According to one list, that seems to be the case. Now, to be fair, it's not like this place isn't super close to a number of beaches. As a matter of fact, it's only a hop, skip, and a jump away from Brigantine, AC, Margate, and Ventnor. It's not technically a beach town, though.

Life in Port Republic isn't exactly far off from beach life, though. It's a sleepy little town along the Mullica River that hosts plenty of waterfront properties. Most lots in Port Republic are an acre or more, so you get to spread out a lot more than you do in the present-day shore towns, that's for sure. It's definitely got some great restaurants nearby like the beloved Mott's Creek Inn and Oyster Creek Restaurant and Bar. The best part about Port Republic is Nacote Creek and Mill Pond. Residents and guests basically have their own private beach to enjoy. If you have a boat, you can choose to take it up the Mullica River or out into the Great Bay and the ocean all right from Port Republic.

To really understand the vibe of Port Republic, check out this video below:

