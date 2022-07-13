This is one of my favorite parts of living at the beach!

You can pull your boat up to a bunch of places with your friends and family for a little food and drink. “Dock and dine” is definitely a tradition at the Jersey Shore, with plenty of options located right along the water, and all you have to do is pull up in your boat and order a drink and a little grub.

Boaters can dock at the restaurant and dine, grab a drink on a nearby deck or patio, or right there in the boat.

Here are a few of the many spots here in Atlantic and Cape May Counties, where dock and dine restaurants are very popular in the summer months.

The places we went with are places that you can both grab a drink and some grub, not places where just food is served.

Here is my list of the 15 best bars where boaters can enjoy a meal and drink dockside this summer a the shore!