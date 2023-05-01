🔵 Allaire Community Farm in Wall Township holding spring and summer events

🔵 Jo Ann Burney provides an update on their events and all the animals

🔵 There are ways that you can get involved at the farm

It's not just a trip to visit with all kinds of animal friends but learn more about and help each other here at the Jersey Shore and it can all happen at Allaire Community Farm in Wall Township.

A friend of the show, Jo Ann Burney who is the Executive Director and Co-Founder of Allaire Community Farm, joined us on Shore Time with Vin and Dave on 94.3 The Point on Sunday morning.

We got some updates on all of our old animal friends and Jo Ann gave us some insight on the new animals that are now at Allaire Community Farm as well as some of the new looks and amenities now available for all of you.

There's also a number of fun as well as educational and community events coming up over the next few days and weeks too.

You can listen to our full conversation with Jo Ann Burney, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Allaire Community Farm in Wall Township, right here.

Allaire Conversation Part One:

Allaire Conversation Part Two:

