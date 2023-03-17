⚖️ Wall Township man sentenced for sending sexually explicit photos to a minor

⚖️ His sentence in prison comes with other stipulations

⚖️ Investigation into his crimes continues in Monmouth County

A Wall Township man has been sentenced to three-years in prison after being caught sending sexually explicit messages to who he thought was a minor and asking for nude photos in return.

In 2019, the now 43-year old James Megill was arrested on several charges in connection to his alleged actions of using an online dating site to send the illicit messages to who he thought was a 14-year old male high school student and ask for nude pictures of him in return, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.

Wall Township Police along with the MCPO & MCPO Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated what took place and placed Megill under arrest.

Megill Photo Courtesy: Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Monmouth County Correctional Institution Photo: Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media, NJ Megill Photo Courtesy: Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Monmouth County Correctional Institution Photo: Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media, NJ loading...

He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child in the third degree, which he pleaded guilty to in October of 2022 and has now been sentenced for it to three years in state prison.

In addition, Prosecutor Santiago said that Megill must register as a sex offender under Megan's Law and will be under parole supervision for life.

Even with the sentence, the investigation into his alleged crimes is ongoing and anyone with information about any of his past activity is asked to call Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Anthony Lacher at 800-533-7443.

Court room at the Monmouth County Correctional Institute. (Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media New Jersey) Court room at the Monmouth County Correctional Institute. (Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media New Jersey) loading...

Get our free mobile app

You can also submit a tip anonymously to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-671-4400.

New Jersey's most disgraceful child predators and accused predators