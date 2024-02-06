Make Easter An &#8216;Eggstravaganza&#8217; With Animals At The Cape May Zoo

The days are getting lighter and lighter. The sun is setting later and later. We all know what that means, right? Spring is right around the corner. Even Punxsatawney Phil, the groundhog, said so. He didn't see his shadow this year. That means we can expect spring early! Hopefully, that old wives' tale is true.

We're all ready for spring to arrive here in South Jersey. If there isn't going to be any more snow, then the cold weather can go.

Pretty soon, we'll all be planning our outdoor activities for some fun in the sun after a long winter. The first of many spring and summer celebrations is always Easter Sunday.

Here in South Jersey, there are always celebrations galore to ring in the spring season. This year, why not celebrate with your favorite furry friends at the Cape May Zoo?

The folks at the Cape May Park and Zoo are inviting you to save the date for their fun Easter celebration this year. According to their Facebook page, it's shaping up to the be 'Eggstravaganza' of the year. They're not just celebrating Easter weekend, though. In 2024, they're taking the spring celebrations up a notch.

Instead of lasting for just a few days, the Cape May Zoo's Easter 2024 celebrations will span an entire week long. From March 29 through April 7th, families can enjoy seasonal fun like egg hunts, a "Hopsticle course," and photos with the Easter Bunny. If you're interested in attending, it's best to plan ahead and check their website or Facebook page for updates and specific event times.

Comments
