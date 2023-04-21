So what exactly is weird? When it comes to a building what do you think of when you hear "it's a weird building"? I wasn't quite sure at first but when you think about it, it must be that something unusual happened in a particular building. Maybe a ghost or maybe a crime scene? Those were the first two scenarios that popped into my head when I heard the topic of "weirdest building in New Jersey".

I came across an article from House Beautiful, it looked at the "weirdest" buildings in America and of course, included ours here in New Jersey. Our particular building here in the Garden State is 145 years old, built-in 1878.

According to House Beautiful, "Built in 1878, the Union Hotel in Flemington, New Jersey played a major role in the infamous Lindbergh kidnapping. The 52-room hotel served as a command center for journalists and jurors as the trial for the kidnapping and murder of pilot Charles Lindbergh's baby took place at the courthouse across the street in 1934."

So as I mentioned a "crime" scenario would be something "different" and the Lindbergh kidnapping was a huge case in the 1930s. So the Union Hotel has a "weird" past, if not a sad past.

Have you ever been to the Union Hotel in Hunterdon County? If you have, give us your impression of the place, did it have a "weird" vibe to it? We always like getting your feedback. Post your comments below.

