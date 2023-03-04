I know it's not October, but maybe a good ole' ghost story is perfect for winter here in New Jersey. This story of course features New Jersey's most haunted house. Even the name is a bit spooky, so it's no wonder this is our most haunted location here in the Garden State.

It was once considered the most haunted house in America and it is our most haunted location here in New Jersey, according to a recent article by New Jersey Digest.

This particular spooky spot is located in Monmouth County. Known as the Spy House, this location has quite a reputation. The house, also known as the Seabrook–Wilson House, was originally built around 1663, making it 360 years old. According to legend, the house has several ghosts who have called it home over the years.

New Jersey Digest pointed out that "visitors to the house have reported strange noises, doors opening and closing by themselves, and the feeling of being watched. The ghost of a young girl has also been seen in the house, and there are reports of other ghosts and apparitions as well."

One of the more famous ghosts at Spy House is the ghost of Captain Morgan. No relation to the rum lol. According to NJ Digest, Captain Morgan was a British soldier who was murdered in the Spy House. The incident allegedly occurred in the basement. People have reported incidents throughout the house related to Captain Morgan. "Visitors have reported feeling a cold breeze or sudden temperature drop in the basement, which is thought to be a sign of Captain Morgan’s presence."

Another famous spirit at Spy House is that of the White Lady. She, according to legend, died in the 18th century and has been watching over the residence ever since.

There are also reports of a ghost dog, the pet of a former owner who was murdered. Visitors report hearing a bark and sightings.

Have you ever visited Spy House? If you have, have you seen any ghosts? Let us know and post your comments below.

