Why Is This The Weirdest Building In The Whole State Of New Jersey?

We have a really great collection of awesome buildings here in New Jersey. Our state is like an architect's dream. But we do mix in a little bit of weirdness.

Sunrise over Convention Hall in Asbury Park Bud McCormick loading...

When I think of amazing buildings here in the Garden State, my mind immediately thinks of my favorite buildings in Asbury Park. Is there anything like the majesty of The Berkeley or Convention Hall?

And while we're talking Asbury Park, what about the old Steinbach's building? That is another of the great buildings in town. But for our purposes today, we're talking weird buildings.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

As a matter of fact, Popular Mechanics has called this building the weirdest one in the entire state of New Jersey.

It's not the shape of the building necessarily, or even the way it was built that makes this building weird. It has much more to do with what it's associated with that adds to its weirdness.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The hotel that was home base for many reporters and jury members during the Lindbergh baby trial was a place called Union Hotel, and that fact alone is enough to say it's the weirdest building in all of New Jersey.

The hotel stood right across the street from the courthouse. The incredible structure was built in the late 1870s and for the past few years, renovations have been underway at the building.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

There are also plenty of ghost stories surrounding the building, according to the good folks at Weird NJ.

Some Of New Jersey's Most Beautiful Spots Some of the most beautiful places in New Jersey.

Five Of The Most Recognizable Buildings In Monmouth County, NJ