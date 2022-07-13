The 5 Absolutely Weirdest Things About New Jersey

We have great food in New Jersey. We have the best beaches on the East Coast. We have the nicest people, too. But we also have our share of weirdness here in the Garden State.

We compiled a list of some of the times "New Jersey" and "weird" have found themselves in the same sentence. We have to admit, they weren't too hard to find.

Here are some of the "weird things about New Jersey we found online.

Lucy The Elephant. The website Thrillist has named the adorable Margate attraction Lucy the Elephant the weirdest roadside attraction in New Jersey. We beg to differ. Unusual? Yes, but weird? We don't think so.

Weird NJ. This state is so weird, that we have an entire website dedicated to the topic. Weird NJ is a great website every New Jersey resident should visit. There's a lot to know about this state.

Baseball? Evidently, Reader's Digest thinks the weirdest fact about New Jersey is that the first baseball game ever was played in Hoboken. That's the weirdest thing about New Jersey? Maybe they haven't been here.

Diner Capital. Know The Place Magazine thinks it's pretty weird that the Garden State is the diner capital of the world. Maybe we should order them a big plate of some disco fries.

Et Tu New Jersey? Even one of our tourism websites, Visit NJ lists weird things about the Garden State, including Mighty Joe the Gorilla in Shamong.

Frankly, we don't think any of these are very weird, which is a sure sign we've been living here too long.

