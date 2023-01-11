We'd love it if people stopped saying these things to us.

There's no denying that New Jersey is one of the most unique states in the country. We're more direct than the rest of the country, we've got great food, and a specific culture. Our differences make us stand out.

Our state has been the subject of shows and movies like The Many Saints of Newark, Jersey Shore, The Sopranos, and The Real Housewives of New Jersey, to name a few. While this is great for tourism and publicity, it's not so great for our reputation.

I travel outside the state a lot, and when people find out I'm from New Jersey, the annoying statements and stereotypes come rolling in. People are quick to make assumptions about my personality, likes, dislikes, and behaviors. It's the worst.

Of course, these people mean well - they're only making statements based on what they know. I'm sure we've all made generalizations about people too. But, that doesn't make these comments any less annoying.

There's so much more to New Jerseyans than what the media portrays of us. While some aspects of these stereotypes may be true for some of us who live in The Garden State, we're not all the same.

The next time someone who isn't from here tries to make a generalization about you, just send them to this list. Or, at the very least, we can all get a good chuckle from it.

How many of these annoying New Jersey stereotypes have you heard before?

All New Jerseyans are Tired of These False Stereotypes New Jerseyans are tired of hearing these annoying and false stereotypes about our state.

Things You Should Never Say to Someone from The Jersey Shore Ugh - how many times have you met someone who isn't from the Jersey Shore, and they've said one of these things to you? Try to contain your anger as you scroll down!