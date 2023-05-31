I don’t want to sound like a broken record (for those who know what that means) but the current generation of parents in their 30’s, 40’s and even 50’s is helping create a generation of soft kids who often feel entitled to do nothing. No job, no chores at home, no responsibilities. Why? Because it seems many parents are more concerned about being friends with their children then…parents. By the way I will admit I probably fell into this trap myself and left some of the hard-core stuff to my wife. The bottom line is we want our children to like/love us which is okay but should be second to respecting us even when we make decisions they don’t like. For example, you tell your child to be in the house by 10pm and they respond with “all the other kids can stay out until 11.” If you want them home by 10pm then stick with that.

Our parents and grandparents generation demanded more from their children. Kids had a list of responsibilities and chores inside and outside the home and they were not an option. They walked or rode their bikes and while safety concerns have changed things today parents should not always feel like they are just glorified taxi drivers.

We live in a time where mediocrity is not only acceptable but celebrated from pre-K graduations (really) to participation awards for everyone. Why strive for success when everyone gets the same reward? Sure I know this sounds like another rant from an old guy but mark my words…when you set the bar low what you get are those who can’t find a way over it.