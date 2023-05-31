Summer is here, Jersey!

One of everybody's favorite activities here at the shore is getting to dine with friends and family on the water. Waterfront dining SCREAMS summertime in the Garden State, so it's no surprise that it's a bucket-list activity you have to do at least once while spending time at or near the Jersey beaches.

In Atlantic County, one of the most beloved restaurants on the water is Crabby Jack's. Located right behind the Crab Trap in Somers Point, Crabby Jack's is a great spot for some snacks and awesome drinks on a really hot South Jersey summer day. Be warned, however, you are likely to be waiting a while for a table. That's how popular this place is to both locals and tourists alike.

It's no wonder that so many people were stoked after hearing that Crabby Jack's will be opening up for the 2023 summer season sooner rather than later. In an announcement shared to Facebook, Crabby Jack's has revealed that they're back at it for their summer season on Wednesday, May 31st.

You can be seated as early as noon. Again, there may be a bit of wait, so make sure you plan accordingly.

From the looks of it, they officially opened for the season on Memorial Day Weekend, but closed earlier in the week due to high winds. That's not the best situation for waterfront dining. You can't blame them for being closed for that; who wants to eat with wind making it unbearable to have a conversation or to even keep napkins on the table?

Crabby Jack's is officially reopened today and are anxiously awaiting you to dine with them for summer 2023!

Source: Facebook

