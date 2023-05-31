New Jersey’s Strangest Small Town Makes For A Perfect Day Trip

With the summer quickly on the way here at the Jersy Shore, maybe you're looking to switch things up a little this year and visit a shore town you've never been to before.

I'll admit, since moving to Jersey a year ago I've only been to a handful of beaches and they were all between Seaside Heights and Point Pleasant.

My goal this summer is to explore more of our beautiful beaches, especially up in Monmouth County.

There's nothing more fun than a day trip to a Jersey Shore town you've never been to before.

Now, if you want a truly memorable day trip you may want to visit a shore town that's being called one of the strangest in the Northeast.

My first thought when I hear strange shore town is always Cape May.

The quaint little beach town is constantly recognized as being one of the spookiest places around the Jersey Shore.

With all of its Victorian Homes and stories of ghosts, I'd have thought Cape May was a shoo-in for one of the strangest towns in the North East.

But the experts at Only In Your State had a different town in mind.

They say one of the strangest places to visit is right here at the Shore but it's not Cape May.

It's a small town that does get looked over quite a bit but has some truly strange little features that make it fun.

Like this restaurant that's shaped like a food truck, with windshield wipers, and all!

The place is actually a little burger joint that supposedly serves up some really good grub like the hot momma burger which features guacamole and jalapenos.

The town is also home to one of the country's most famous attractions, Lucy The Elephant.

Only In Your State reports that Margate New Jersey is one of the strangest towns in the North East.

I've visited Margate several times over the years, although strange isn't exactly the word that comes to mind, it's definitely a unique beach town that's worth a visit.

It's positioned just outside of Atlantic City, so you have the glitz and glamour of the casinos right down the road while you stay in this peaceful little town.

