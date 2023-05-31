If you're looking for new casual lunch/dinner spot in Gloucester Township, keep your eyes open for this! It'll make you feel like you're in an anime movie.

Rayaki Ramen restaurant is coming to Cross Keys in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, according to 42 Freeway! It'll be located on Berlin Cross Keys Road, right next to Five Guys.

Ramen is in the name, but you can grab much more than a yummy ramen bowl here. Their menu offers ramen, robatayaki, bao buns, curry platters, and a wide assortment of different bubble and milk teas! You can check out their full menu HERE.

Their whole aesthetic theme is centered around anime culture, as you can tell from the atmosphere. So cool! And also, these dishes are so good looking, you won't be able to resist snapping a quick picture to give all your Instagram followers some serious food envy! You'll feel like you're in a Studio Ghibli movie.

This will be Rayaki's 6th location. They have more locations in Cherry Hill, Glassboro, Edison, and Philadelphia.

As for the new location in Sicklerville? No word yet on an exact opening date, but they do have temporary "Coming Soon" signage up! So it's happening! We'll keep you posted on any updates.

I've gotta give this place a try! Are you looking forward to Rayaki Ramen's new location? If you've tried them before, give us your verdict in the comments!

