Armed Police & K-9 Dogs Coming To Atlantic County, NJ Schools?

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson (a career retired educator), is displaying bold, proactive leadership.

Levinson has invited all School Superintendents to attend a presentation about the possible implementation of Police Officers and K-9 dogs in the Atlantic County public schools.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., for a discussion about/and to address the escalating violence that has been occurring on a regular basis.

Levinson is partnering with the Atlantic County Criminal Justice Advisory Board on this project.

The meeting will be held at the Atlantic County Criminal Court Complex, 4997 Unami Boulevard, Mays Landing, New Jersey.

Levinson is asking those Superintendents who want to attend to respond by Thursday, August 18, 2022 to Jason Wertzberger, staff liaison.

We have obtained a copy of Levinson’s invitation letter, here it is as follows:

Levinson’s rationale is solid and defendable. Fortunately, the reckless and dangerous “defund the police” movement has waned.

The life-altering escalation of violence in America has caused the American people to reject the politically contrived anti-police atmosphere which was utilized as a wedge issue for the 2020 national elections.

The political strategy has backfired over time, with violent crime and the dangerous “catch and release” philosophy being used by Prosecutors has led to disastrous results throughout the country.

The time appears right to take steps such as what Levinson is suggesting so that children will be able to attend school without fear of violence.

