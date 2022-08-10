Cops in Atlantic City say a 20-year-old man from Philadelphia is facing charges after he was arrested for having a loaded gun.

The scene unfolded this past Sunday night, August 7th, at around 11:45 when two ACPD officers assigned to the 1600 block of the boardwalk observed a group of people at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

After observing one male in the group, Rahmiere Shaw-Floyd, the officers believed he was in possession of a handgun.

According to the ACPD, as cops followed Shaw-Floyd, he exited the boardwalk and went onto the beach at New York Avenue where he was stopped by other responding officers.

Officers allegedly found a loaded handgun that was fitted with a high-capacity magazine and loaded with hollow point bullets in his waistband. Shaw-Floyd was taken into custody without incident.

20-year-old Rahmiere Shaw-Floyd has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon without obtaining a permit, possession of a high-capacity magazine, and possession of hollow-point ammunition. He was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

