Prosecutor’s office in NJ looking for 24-year-old ‘Fugitive of the month’
Authorities in the Garden State are asking you to keep an eye out for a 24-year-old man who is their "fugitive of the month."
Corey Wesley is wanted by the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office on the following charges:
- Second-degree conspiracy to commit burglary
- Second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery
- Second-degree attempted robbery
- Second-degree attempted burglary
Officials say those charges are in connection to an incident in Bridgewater Township in February 2019.
Wesley is described as follows:
- Date of birth: 11/29/2000
- 5' 9"
- 125 pounds
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
Past "Fugitives of the Month" in Somerset County
The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office posts a wanted fugitive on their Facebook page every month.
Authorities highlighted 56-year-old Anastasia D. Soumas of Raritan in February, who is wanted in both Somerset and Middlesex Counties.
He is described as 5' 10", 161 pounds, with black hair, hazel eyes, and tattoos on his left arm, top left ring finger, and left forearm.
- ARMED AND DANGEROUS: Two dozen of New Jersey's most wanted fugitives
In January, the spotlight was on 30-year-old Joel J. Natividad, who is wanted on distribution of CDS and distribution of CDS in a school zone charges.
He is 5' 5", 125 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on both arms and forearms.
Help the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of any of these fugitives is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Fugitive Unit at (908) 231-7100. Do not attempt to apprehend any person who is wanted by law enforcement.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
