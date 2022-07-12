At Least Two People Shot In Broad Daylight In Atlantic City, NJ

At least two people have been allegedly shot in broad daylight in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at approximately 1:05 p.m.

The shootings took place at Indiana and Atlantic Avenues.

We have multiple sources on the scene, including two elected officials and two retired police officers.

Sources state that at least two people have been transported to the Atlantic City Regional Medical Center City Division.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

There is a significant Atlantic City Police Department presence at the scene at this hour.

Multiple police sources have advised that the shooter has not been apprehended. They are investigating if there is more than one shooter.

Multiple buildings are presently in lockdown mode.

This is a developing story.

We’ll provide updates as warranted.

SOURCES : Egg Harbor Township Committeeman Joe O’Donoghue, Atlantic City elected officials, two retired police officers on the scene