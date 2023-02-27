If you love boats and giving back to the community, there's an upcoming event in Atlantic City you can't miss.



The annual 'Captain's Table VIP Reception' combines a tasting of food, cocktails, and desserts from 20 of the area's finest chefs with an important cause.

All proceeds from the event will equally benefit the Community Food Bank of New Jersey Southern Branch and Let Us Eat, Please, Inc. in support of local hunger relief efforts.

Food insecurity among residents, many children, right here in our community continues to be a struggle. But these two organizations strive to put as many meals on the tables of families in need as possible.

Your attendance at the Atlantic City Boat Show's 'Captain's Table' reception could have a huge impact, helping Community Food Bank and Let Us Eat, Please, Inc. continue their efforts to put an end to hunger in South Jersey and beyond.

Plus, your event ticket gives you early access to the Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show inside the Convention Center.

Get our free mobile app

The 'Captain's Table VIP Reception' takes place at Atlantic City Convention Center Sunday, March 2nd from 6-8 p.m. with fine foods, spirits, and desserts.

Tickets are $125/person. All proceeds will be shared by Community Food Bank of NJ (Southern Branch) and Let Us Eat, Please, Inc.

10 of the Coziest Restaurants in South Jersey Sometimes you just want a place with low lights and warm atmosphere. These are 10 of the coziest places to hang out in South Jersey, according to a new list.

15 Places You'll Find Delicious Pies in South Jersey When you're in the mood for a fresh, taste bud-pleasing pie, but don't have the time or skills to make it yourself, grab one from one of these South Jersey shops and you'll be impressed!