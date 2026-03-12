Everywhere You Can Fly to From Atlantic City International Airport

Atlantic City International Airport. Is it South Jersey's true hidden gem?

It's a small airport - easy to get around, easy to park, easy to get to.

It's expanding, with now 3 airlines soon to be flying in and out of the airport. For years, Spirit was the only airline that offered regularly scheduled flights at the airport.

Allegiant and Spirit Airlines Both Fly Out of ACY

Recently, Allegiant Airlines has started flying in and out of Atlantic City, joining Spirit Airlines as the only two regularly scheduled airlines at the facility.

They'll be joined in May by Breeze Airways.

(We also should mention that American Airlines offers a bus service from Atlantic City to Philadelphia. You can go through security at ACY, hop on the bus, and go to Philly, where you can bypass security checkpoints and proceed directly to your flight there.)

Where You Can Go to From Atlantic City

Here are the airports/cities being served to from ACY via Spirit Airlines in March: Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa, and Fort Myers. In April, Spirit will resume flights to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Allegiant Airlines is offering there destinations in March: Fort Lauderdale, Sanford/Orlando, St. Petersburg/Clearwater, and Punta Gorda. In May, Allegiant will add Myrtle Beach flights.

Breeze will begin in May will begin in May with flights to Charleston, South Carolina. In June, they'll add Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina. In July: Tampa.

Where do you want to go?

