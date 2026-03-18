Nothing like returning to one of Atlantic City's iconic spots and finding out that something you left behind is gone.

"I Can't Go For That."

"She's Gone."

Maybe they need to hire some "Private Eyes."

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Hall and Oates' John Oates the Victim of a Not-So-Nice Act

John Oates is/was half of the most successful duo in rock music history, Hall and Oates. The duo has gone their separate ways and John Oates was in Atlantic City last week performing as a solo artist at Borgata.

While in Atlantic City, Oates ventured over to the world-famous White House Sub Shop.

As he was waiting for his sub, be noticed something - his photo, which has been on the wall of the shop - is gone! Said Oates: "I'm a little bit pissed off, because my picture, they took my picture off the wall!"

White House staff say they think somebody took it.

Oates promised to get the sub shop another photo, and posed for a few while he was there.

White House Sub Shops in Atlantic City Has a Storied History

The White House Subs is an institution in Atlantic City. It's been on Arctic Avenue since the 1940s.

The location is famous for all of it's famous visitors - photos of many of them are displayed on the restaurant's walls. The Beatles can be seen holding a giant sub - and, there's even a towel on display, that was once used by Frank Sinatra.

See more about White House Subs' history here.

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