Heartbreaking Thing You Can’t Donate to New Jersey Food Bank

It's that time of the year when people think about donating to their favorite charity.

Often we think of donating food or money to help those in our community who don't have enough to eat.

Food banks and food pantries often report this is their busiest time of the year. (In reality, the need is always there - donating to these organizations is a great idea any time of the year.

Photo by Aaron Doucett on Unsplash Photo by Aaron Doucett on Unsplash loading...

What can you donate to food banks?

The Community Food Bank of New Jersey is probably the biggest food bank in the State. It operates out of two main locations: Egg Harbor Township and Hillside.

Their website includes different ways to help, from making financial donations to making food donations. Check them out here.

In terms of food, almost everything is good, as long as it's non-perishable - that is, it won't spoil.

Here's a list of what they can accept:

Canned fish and meat - such as tuna, chicken, and ham.

Shelf stable milk. (Not refrigerated milk)

Boxed meals, such as pasta, rice, and potatoes.)

Canned and packaged meals, like mac and cheese, chili, and soups.

Peanut butter, in plastic jars only.

Canned vegetables, and fruits.

Diapers and feminine hygiene products.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Colin Maynard on Unsplash Photo by Colin Maynard on Unsplash loading...

What can't be donated?

When it comes to the food challenged, our minds often think of the families, the children, and the babies.

One thing you can't donate is baby food!

We naturally want to help out the babies, but we really can't. Baby formula usually has a short shelf life, and baby food often comes in glass jars. (No glass of any kind is accepted.)

The good news here is that food banks will often use donated money and buy specific baby formulas and foods directly for clients who need it.

So, yes, please donate now and throughout the year - just hold back on the baby foods - make a cash donation if you want to help the little ones specifically.

LOOK: These Nostalgic Decorations Will Bring Back the Magic of Christmas Past From snow-in-a-can to disco ball ornaments, childhood Christmases were pure magic—and filled with buckets of glitter. Did your favorite holiday decorations make the list? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz