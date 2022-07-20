The Atlantic City Vikings have a new head boys' basketball coach.

The Atlantic City Board of Education approved former Cedar Creek and Winslow Township coach Wayne Nelson as the successor to Gene Allen on Tuesday night.

Nelson, who grew up in Atlantic City, scored over 1,000 career points as a player for the Holy Spirit Spartans. As a coach, he led Winslow Twp. to a South Jersey Group 3 championship in 2017 and reached the playoffs all six seasons he's been a head coach with the Eagles and Cedar Creek.

He says he understands the pressure that comes with being the head coach at Atlantic City high school, which has a deep basketball tradition.

“The expectation that comes with Atlantic City is winning," Nelson told Glory Days magazine. "That’s what comes with it. Everybody wants their shot at Atlantic City."

Nelson and his family grew up and have deep roots in the city. His dad and grandfather both served in the Atlantic City Police Department for over 30 years.

He has some big shoes to fill, replacing Allen, who resigned from the position in April.

Allen is the winningest coach in team history, with a 377-136 record, three state Group IV titles, seven South Jersey titles, and four Cape-Atlantic League titles.

Nelson, 41, who lives in Sicklerville, takes over a Vikings team that finished 4-13 last season.