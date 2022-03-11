Cops in Atlantic City say a man who was urinating from a front porch of a home has been arrested on weapon-related charges.

The scene unfolded just after 11:00 Tuesday when officers responded to the 100 block of North Delaware Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert.

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, "Officer Joseph Kelly arrived and observed Gregory Baker urinating from the front porch of a residence in the immediate proximity of the ShotSpotter notification."

As the two spoke, "Officer Kelly noticed a spent shell casing and a live round on the porch where Baker was standing."

Cops allegedly found Baker to be in possession of a loaded handgun, which was stolen out of North Carolina, with hollow-point bullets.

Baker, 36-years-old and from Atlantic City, has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, receiving stolen property, and possession of hollow-point ammunition.

He was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

