If you're going to book a restaurant reservation, are you going with a place you know, or a new place?

Which Atlantic City area restaurant are you making a reservation for this weekend?

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The Most Booked Atlantic City Area Restaurants Revealed

OpenTable is an App - and a website - that you can use to book restaurant reservations locally and nationwide.

OpenTable says they get over 500,000 restaurant reviews from its users each month. That's a lot!

Each month, they put together a list of the most popular restaurants in the area - based on the number of reservations booked through their app or website.

It's important to note that not all restaurants use the OpenTable service.

Photo by Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images Photo by Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

Here are the Most Booked Atlantic City Area Restaurants in the Past 30 Days

1. Carmine's - at the Tropicana in Atlantic City

2. Scarpelli in Hammonton

3. Hell's Kitchen - at Caesar's Atlantic City

4. Morton's The Steakhouse - Caesar's Atlantic City

5. Il Mulino New York - at Hard Rock Atlantic City

6. Hard Rock Cafe - Atlantic City

7. Nobu - Caesar's Atlantic City

8. Chart House Restaurant - at Golden Nugget in Atlantic City

9. Smithville Inn - at Historic Smithville

10. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood at Harrah's Atlantic City

Do you use OpenTable to make your dinner reservations?

SOURCE: OpenTable

9 Atlantic City Area Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Guy Fieri has featured almost a dozen Atlantic City area restaurants on hie show. Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly