The 10 Most Booked Atlantic City Area Restaurants
If you're going to book a restaurant reservation, are you going with a place you know, or a new place?
Which Atlantic City area restaurant are you making a reservation for this weekend?
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The Most Booked Atlantic City Area Restaurants Revealed
OpenTable is an App - and a website - that you can use to book restaurant reservations locally and nationwide.
OpenTable says they get over 500,000 restaurant reviews from its users each month. That's a lot!
Each month, they put together a list of the most popular restaurants in the area - based on the number of reservations booked through their app or website.
It's important to note that not all restaurants use the OpenTable service.
Here are the Most Booked Atlantic City Area Restaurants in the Past 30 Days
1. Carmine's - at the Tropicana in Atlantic City
2. Scarpelli in Hammonton
3. Hell's Kitchen - at Caesar's Atlantic City
4. Morton's The Steakhouse - Caesar's Atlantic City
5. Il Mulino New York - at Hard Rock Atlantic City
6. Hard Rock Cafe - Atlantic City
7. Nobu - Caesar's Atlantic City
8. Chart House Restaurant - at Golden Nugget in Atlantic City
9. Smithville Inn - at Historic Smithville
10. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood at Harrah's Atlantic City
Do you use OpenTable to make your dinner reservations?
SOURCE: OpenTable
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