A 40-year-old Atlantic City man has appeared in court and has pleaded guilty to charges against him.

The state wanted the man held until sentencing, but the court released him over the state's request.

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Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

Guilty Plea from Atlantic City Man

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says an Atlantic City man has pleaded guilty to a second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun charge and a fourth-degree criminal mischief charge.

Jeffrey Hall, 40, entered the pleas in court, and it's been recommended that he serve five years in prison, and 3 1/2 years on parole.

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Two Incidents Resulted in Charges Against Hall

Atlantic City Police say in July of 2025, they were dispatched in reference to a 911 call. During the call, dispatchers said they could hear sounds of a physical altercation in the background. The caller said Hall was armed with a gun and was chasing her. She was able to provide a description of Hall, and she said the gun was in a green bag.

Police located Hall, with the green bag, and he admitted that the bag was his. Police found a gun in the bag. Hall did not have a permit for the gun.

Then, in April of 2026, police responded to a report of Hall breaking a door at a residence, and refusing to leave. When police arrived Hall fled the scene, and officers learned he had kicked in the front door, breaking it.

After Hall pleaded guilty last week, there was some back and forth about his future. From the Atlantic County Prosecutor's news release:

"After Hall’s plea was entered, defense counsel argued for his release pending sentencing,which the State opposed. The Court then released the defendant over the State’s objection. The State requested a stay of the release order, which was denied by the trial court. The trial court directed the State to apply for a stay with the Honorable Pamela D’Arcy, P.J.Cr., which was subsequently granted. The decision by the Court to release the defendant pending his State Prison sentence is now pending appeal with the Appellate Division."

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

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