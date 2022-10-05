Atlantic City will be home to a big wrestling event on Saturday night at the Showboat as Game Changer Wrestling will be at the Garden Pier, which was formally home of the Atlantic City Art Center and Atlantic City Historical Museum, which closed in 2019.

The event will feature the Game Changer Wrestling promotion, which is known for its hardcore and "death matches." The promotion was featured on the wrestling series Dark Side of the Ring on VICE, because of one of the participants that will be at this Atlantic City event, Nick Gage.

Gage will face another well-known wrestler, John Moxely, who is signed with the AEW Wrestling promotion, where he is currently the AEW champion. Moxley is also the current GCW World Champion and will perform in a career vs title match with Gage.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through the Game Changer website, and the event can be streamed on FITE TV.

There will be a second event on Sunday at the Showboat in the Carousel Room from Jersey Championship Wrestling, tickets for the event can be purchased here.