Authorities say a man from Pedricktown, Salem County, has been charged in connection to the death of his mother in Camden earlier this year.

According to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office, 36-year-old Gary Richman is facing second-degree manslaughter and third-degree endangering an injured victim charges.

Officials say on the morning of Monday, May 23rd, Gary Richman and his mother, 65-year-old Sandra Richman, traveled from their home in Salem County to Camden.

During that time, Sandra Richman sustained a blunt force head injury while inside of their vehicle. Gary Richman transported Sandra to Cooper University Hospital for treatment.

Two days later, Gary Richman was arrested on an unrelated matter and held at the Salem County Correction Facility.

On June 12th, Sandra Richman died at a hospice care facility as a result of her injuries.

An autopsy performed by the Office of Gloucester-Camden-Salem Counter Medical Examiner ruled the manner of death to be homicide and the cause of her death to be complications of blunt force head injury.

Gary Richman was charged on Thursday, September 29th.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

