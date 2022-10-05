A man from Egg Harbor City has been arrested after police say he hit a nine-year-old girl in a school zone with his pickup truck and then left the scene.

Bellmawr, Camden County police arrested Paul Criscione, 66, when he turned himself in after seeing images of his truck on the TV news.

The girl was working on the safety patrol near the E.M. Burke School on Monday morning, helping other students get to school safely, and was wearing a safety vest when she was hit by a white pick-up truck, according to police.

The truck then drove off and left the area.

Criscione turned himself into police on Tuesday night and now faces charges of assault by auto, leaving the scene of an accident, and other offenses, according to 6ABC.

He was released pending a court appearance.

The girl was taken to the hospital where she was treated for minor injuries and released.

