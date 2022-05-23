Atlantic City's highly-anticipated indoor go-kart track is about to invite riders to start their engines.

Summer at the Jersey Shore is about to get more exciting. The Raceway at Lucky Snake Arcade is where you can indulge in some friendly racing action.

Drivers will be given 40,000 square feet of track to race electric go-karts on, according to NJ.com.

The Raceway reportedly boasts Italian-made, high-performance go-karts that zip you through an "Escape Las Vegas" theme, and driver helmets include hi-tech cameras that video your racing experience.

The track's official grand opening event and ribbon-cutting ceremony happen this Saturday, May 28th starting at 11 a.m., right in the middle of Memorial Day Weekend.

There will reportedly be lots of opening day festivities, including music by DJ Caution, a prize wheel, free go-kart rides, complimentary popcorn, and even a chance to score an overnight stay at Showboat Hotel.

Lucky Snake Arcade is already the largest of its kind on the East Coast, so The Raceway's just going to make it that much more amazing!

The Raceway at Lucky Snake Arcade is located inside Showboat Hotel at 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ.

