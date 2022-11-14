Old Kmart in Berlin, NJ is Being Made into a Go-Kart Track

Something fast and fun is reportedly coming to the old Kmart in Berlin, New Jersey.

We love to see a good repurposing and transformation of a vacant retail space in South Jersey.

This most recent project sounds entertaining! An indoor go-kart track will be created at the closed-down Kmart store off S. White Horse Pike in Berlin, according to NJ.com.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Other than Pasto Vino restaurant, there's not really much going on in that shopping center in the years since Kmart closed, so the go-kart track will breathe new life into it.

The development comes not long after ShopRite announced its plans to move into the empty Kmart off Blackwood-Clementon Road in Gloucester Township.

Monaco Indoor Karting will soon introduce 32 electric go-karts, plus rock climbing, an arcade, and more over about 60,000 square feet of space, NJ.com reports.

Nikolay Tsuguliev/thinkstock Nikolay Tsuguliev/thinkstock loading...

Once we know when this exciting new entertainment experience is set to open we'll keep you posted! It's so cool to have another family-friendly place to look forward to!

South Jersey's Favorite Wedding Movies It's wedding season in South Jersey! Whether it's for inspiration or for a laugh, these are the movies you love when it comes to saying, 'I Do' on the big screen.

Delicious Ocean City, NJ Restaurants Open This Off-Season