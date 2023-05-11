6 Reasons You’ll LOVE New Island Waterpark In Atlantic City, NJ

The countdown is on now!

People are so excited to finally get to see all the hard work the folks at Showboat put into the brand new waterpark going in right off of their stretch of the boardwalk in Atlantic City.

Showboat's Island Waterpark has been in the works for quite a while now. It has certainly come a long way from the swirling rumors about plans for the place to it actually taking shape. It's almost complete. As a matter of fact, Showboat even released a video for people to check out the waterpark's progress, too.

It's set to open this summer. You can add that to the list of kid-friendly activities that Atlantic City has to offer. By the looks of things, both kids and adults alike are going to like this place.

Besides the obvious reasons for getting excited about the waterpark's grand opening, there are even more specific reasons why adults should be anxious to check this place out.

1.) The Treehouse

Island Waterpark will feature a state-of-the-art treehouse that features even more lounges, bars, slides. That's in addition to all the slides accessible by everyone in the park.

2.) The Gravity Coaster

If you've never experienced a gravity coaster before, this will be fun for you. So, it while it is technically a roller coaster, what's cool about it is gravity controls how fast the descent is.

3.) The Gamer Zone

Gamers will LOVE the TWITCH streaming zone.

4.) The Zipline

Perfect activity for all adventure-seekers headed to Atlantic City for some fun.

5.) Surfer Town

This section will feature some really awesome surf machines so you can experience epically HUGE waves on which to test out your surfing skills.

6.) The Adult Zone

Self-care services, bars, and party rooms all catered to the biggest kids (aka adults) looking to have a great time.

Take a look at the park's progress below!

The park is set to open in time for summer 2023.

Source: Islandwaterparkac.com

