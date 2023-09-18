An Atlantic City man is facing significant time behind bars in connection to a fatal shooting in 2019.

On Thursday, 34-year-old Khalif Toombs pleaded guilty to first-degree conspiracy to commit murder for his role in the shooting death of 21-year-old Lamir King, also of Atlantic City, on New Years' Day 2019.

The plea calls for Toombs to serve 12 years in state prison under the Early Release Act.

At 6:25 PM on that day, King was shot multiple times in his car outside of 701 North Ohio Avenue in Atlantic City and died from his injuries.

58-year-old Jamie Sewell, Sr., of Atlantic City, was arrested and later pleaded guilty for his role in the shooting. His plea calls for a sentence of 10 and 20 years in prison. He will be sentenced later this year.

With his plea, Toombs admitted to hiring Sewell for the purpose of causing King’s death.

He will remain in the Atlantic County Justice Facility through sentencing, which is scheduled for November 2nd.