An Atlantic City man has been sentenced in connection to a fatal shooting at a hotel in the city in the summer of 2020.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Thursday, 25-year-old Keshawn Faulkner was sentenced to 19 years in state prison.

This past December, Faulkner pleaded guilty to,

First-degree aggravated manslaughter

First-degree robbery

Second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose

The charges stem from a botched armed robbery at the Madison Hotel on August 12th, 2020.

Madison Hotel in Atlantic City - Photo: Google Maps Madison Hotel in Atlantic City - Photo: Google Maps loading...

According to NJ.com, on that morning, Atlantic City Police found 25-year-old Wayne Brown on the 11th floor suffering from a gunshot wound.

Faulkner must serve 85% of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

