The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office has released a review of significant indictments, guilty pleas, and sentences for February.

Prosecutor Will Reynolds announced that his office returned 276 new indictments and processed 168 guilty pleas last month.

Among those indicted were a Hamilton Township man who is accused of attempted murder during an incident where shots were fired at a family member in the presence of police, and two defendants in separate fatal motor vehicle collisions.

Additionally, several men pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in domestic violence cases, facing prison terms of three to five years.

Big February Cases in Atlantic County

Officials highlighted these cases:

An Egg Harbor Township man pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his girlfriend. That plea calls for 20 years in state prison.

An Atlantic City man who will serve three years in prison for receiving a stolen vehicle and using a rock to shatter the window of Helzberg Diamonds in Hamilton Township.

An Atlantic City woman, who was found guilty, was sentenced to six years in prison for maintaining a narcotics production facility.

Ten years in prison for a man whose methamphetamine production facility and distribution operation was discovered by Hamilton Township police and the Atlantic County SWAT team.

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An Egg Harbor Township resident who pleaded guilty to attempting to create child sexual abuse material after the defendant asked who he believed was a 12-year-old girl to send sexually explicit photographs. He will be sentenced to five years in prison, followed by Megan's Law registration and parole supervision for life.

A Hamilton Township man was sentenced to three years in prison following his arrest for possession of multiple "ghost" guns that were fit with silencers and large capacity magazines.

The New Jersey Appellate Division affirmed the 2023 murder conviction of an Atlantic City man who shot and killed a woman after a brief argument. He was sentenced to 40 years in state prison.

Pre-trial Intervention

Beyond those cases, last month also saw the filing of 51 new applications for a pre-trial intervention program for first-time offenders. In February, 35 defendants were enrolled in the program, 12 defendants were terminated for failing to complete requisite conditions, and, most notably, 48 completed PTI, resulting in complete dismissals of their criminal cases.

"Dedicated Detectives"

Reynolds said in a statement, "We are deeply grateful for the unwavering partnership of our local police departments, the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office, and the dedicated detectives and prosecutors of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. Their professionalism, courage, and commitment to public safety make this work possible every day."

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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Chris Coleman, a South Jersey native, is the brand manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and afternoon on-air personality on WPUR Cat Country 107.3 in Atlantic City, NJ. He joined the station in February 1998 and covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey for Townsquare Media. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com