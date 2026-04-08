Hearing the same thing every day at the same time can be comforting.
Or, alarming. Either one.
There are some sounds that happen in some of our communities every day at the same time.
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Daily Sounds That You'll Hear in South Jersey
Some days there's a lot of noise in South Jersey. Road traffic, air traffic, construction and more.
Many days, there are the same sounds repeated each day.
We tried to research these sounds, checking to make sure you can still hear them each day. If we're wrong, or missing some big ones, let us know. (Email me: joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com.)
Here we go:
1. The Cape May Fire Siren. Sounds each day in Cape May and West Cape May at 12 noon. Certainly other towns in South Jersey do the same thing.
2. The Noon Siren in Margate. Time for lunch!
3. The Bells at Ocean City Tabernacle. Besides ringing before church services on Sunday mornings, we understand the bells ring daily at 9am, 3pm, and 6pm. What other churches ring their bills on a daily basis?
4. The National Anthem on the Wildwood Boardwalk. Daily at 11 am during the summer.
5. Atlantic City Curfew Siren. Sounded each evening at 9:30 pm to remind minors to head home. (The curfew is 10 pm)
6. The Noon Whistle in Millville.
Other Daily Sounds in South Jersey
While the above sounds are scheduled to be heard at the same time every day, there are other sounds that happen each day - maybe not on an exact schedule:
- Daily flights in and out of Atlantic City International Airport
- Waves crashing on the beach (don't get us started on the seagulls!)
- Buoys and other marine sounds that make noise in the water
- "Watch the Tram Car Please", and other recorded sounds on the Wildwood Boardwalk in the summer
- Ride start sires in the summer in Wildwood and elsewhere
- Train Crossing sounds in places like Absecon and Hammonton.
- Roosters in more rural areas
- Crickets and frogs at night in the summer
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The Fantastic Cape May Zoo
Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly