Cops in Atlantic City say a 15-year-old male is recovering after being shot by another 15-year-old this past weekend.

The incident, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, happened around 6:45 Sunday evening in the 600 block of North Raleigh Avenue.

Responding officers found a 15-year-old male from Atlantic City suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

About 90 minutes later, cops stopped a 15-year-old male matching the description of the suspect in the area of Ohio Avenue and Bacharach Boulevard.

The officers located a loaded handgun on the male and placed him in custody without incident. Further investigation by detectives of the Violent Crimes Unit identified the male as the shooter, which led to criminal charges being filed against him.

The unidentified 15-year-old from Atlantic City was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and aggravated assault. He was remanded to Harbor Fields Juvenile Detention Facility.

