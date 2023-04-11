Atlantic City Police have posted photos of three suspects who attempted to steal a woman's car, only to realize they weren't able to operate the vehicle.

According to police in a post on Facebook, officers responded to a call on the first block of Congress Avenue at about 5 pm on Friday, April 7. A woman had been sitting in her vehicle when three men approached and demanded her keys.

After they were given the keys, the suspects realized they were not able to operate the vehicle. Police don't make it clear in their post, but we are assuming it was a stick-shift vehicle.

Police describe the suspects as teens, black males wearing face masks and hooded sweatshirts.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766.

