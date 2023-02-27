Officials in Atlantic City say a surveillance operation conducted on Saturday resulted in the arrest of a man and the recovery of drugs.

According to the ACPD, an officer was working in the area of the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue when he allegedly saw two men engage in an illegal drug deal.

Officer Louis Scarlata observed a male, Deshawn Mallory, matching the description of one of the suspects. Mallory was detained in furtherance of the investigation and was subsequently taken into custody after he was found in possession of approximately 4 grams of suspected crack cocaine. Mallory was also in possession of $103 in US currency believed to be proceeds of narcotics sales.

Mallory, 20 years old and from Atlantic City, has been charged with,

Possession of CDS

Possession of CDS with intent to distribute

Possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public park

Mallory was released on a summons pending future court dates.

Anyone with information about the distribution of illegal drugs in the city is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section at (609) 347-5858.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

