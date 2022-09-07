Authorities in Atlantic City say a man from Brooklyn has been arrested in connection to a shooting last month.

The Atlantic City Police Department says 30-year-old Neil Henry was arrested on the Boardwalk on August 30th following a brief struggle with officers.

According to police, the shooting happened two days prior.

On August 30, 2022, at 11:41 PM, Officers Troy Grams and Kevin McGloin observed a male matching the description of the shooting suspect in the 2900 block of the boardwalk. Officers Grams and McGloin approached the male, Neil Henry, and made contact with him. As the officers spoke to Henry he became agitated and began to walk away. The officers attempted to stop Henry but he refused their orders and a struggle ensued.

Police say during the struggle, a satchel that Henry was carrying fell onto the boardwalk. Inside it, officers found a "40-caliber handgun believed to have been used in the shooting."

Henry has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of resisting arrest.

He was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

