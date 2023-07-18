The Atlantic City Police Department says two men from Philadelphia were arrested on drug-related charges this past weekend.

Saturday afternoon, two ACPD detectives were conducting surveillance at Trenton and Crossan Avenues, not too far from Surf Stadium, after they received complaints from area residents about illegal drug activity.

During their work, those detectives stopped a vehicle being driven by 21-year-old Kareem Wiley of Philadelphia, who had a suspended driver's license and had been arrested just days before.

Both Wiley and his passenger, 28-year-old Taquan Montgomery, also from Philadelphia, were removed from the vehicle.

K9 Officer Michael Braxton, and his K9 partner, Ryker, a trained narcotic detection dog, arrived to assist. K9 Ryker gave a positive indication for narcotics inside the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, police say they found 56 grams of cocaine, 50 grams of marijuana, and paraphernalia used in the distribution of drugs, including a scale, rubber bands, small Ziploc bags, sandwich bags, and a razor blade.

As a result, both men were arrested and charged with possession of CDS, two counts of possession of CDS with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, two counts of possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, possession of CDS paraphernalia, and loitering to distribute CDS.

Wiley was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility; Montgomery was released on a summons with a future court date.

Help police help you

Anyone with information about the distribution of illegal drugs in the city is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department at (609) 347-5858.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.