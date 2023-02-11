The Atlantic City Police Department says their vice detectives arrested a man who was armed with a ghost gun after a foot chase on Thursday.

According to the ACPD,

At 8:31 PM, Detectives Eric Evans, Alberto Valles, Aaron Jones and Officer Ivaylo Ivanov were patrolling the area of Pennsylvania and Mediterranean Avenues when they observed Deshone Dunston and attempted to stop him as part of a criminal investigation. As detectives approached Dunston, he began to run. A foot pursuit ensued and as detectives gave chase, they observed Dunston discard a handgun.

Dunston was apprehended a short distance away and taken into custody without incident.

Police allegedly found Dunston with four wax folds of suspected heroin. The discarded handgun was loaded and determined to be a "ghost gun."

ARRESTED: Deshone Dunston, 24, of Atlantic City

CHARGES:

Unlawful possession of a weapon

Possession of a ‘Ghost Gun’

Possession of a weapon during a CDS transaction

Possession of CDS

Possession with intent to distribute CDS

Possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of public housing

Possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a public school

Resisting arrest

Obstruction

Dunston was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

