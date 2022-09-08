Atlantic City is about to become a hotspot for pro wrestling again.

2022 has been an incredible year so far for pro wrestling fans in Atlantic City. AEW was in the area for the first time back in February with "Dynamite/Rampage" at the historic venue.

The event will be held on Friday, Nov. 4th with tickets going on sale on Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. at boardwalkhall.com.

AEW is the main competitor to World Wrestling Entertainment, better known as WWE, and features wrestlers like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, Sting, Kenny Omega, MJF, and more.