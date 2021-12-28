I have been to numerous events at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

The building is one of my favorite places to go to watch a concert, sporting event or any type of show.

I miss going up for a Boardwalk Bullies hockey game, an AC Blackjacks football game, and many of the college basketball events that have come through the arena. I've seen bands like The Who and Aerosmith. Basketball games featuring Villanova, Florida, Michigan State, and even the Sixers, who hosted a preseason game against the Nets in 2012. I've also attended tons of boxing events at the Hall and a great ice hockey charity event called Operation Hat Trick that 97.3 ESPN broadcast live on the radio.

I wish the Atlantic-10 was still in town, but the Mid Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) will do just fine (which is coming back this March) - and I'll be there to watch.

The sight-lines are great for sports, basketball is my favorite to watch inside the hall, with boxing a close second. If you've never been to the hall for a concert, make sure you make it a bucket list item.

If you're a pro wrestling fan, AEW is coming to town in February and should put on a great show.

We all know the NJSIAA wrestling championships, ice skating, and many other great events call the Hall home.

So here are 20 events that you may have forgotten were held inside Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.