Be advised, if you have plans to head into Atlantic City this weekend, you'll likely encounter traffic delays and road closures in place to accommodate the 2022 Atlantic City Triathlon.



Several exits off the Atlantic City Expressway will be affected by the sporting event, Press of Atlantic City reports.

More than a thousand athletes are expected to swim, bike, and run their way in and around the shore town this Sunday, August 7th.

Exit 5 for Pleasantville will be closed off between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday.

Exit 4 will also be closed during that time.

Finally, Exit 2 for Albany Avenue, leading to Ventnor and Atlantic City, will be closed. A portion of Albany Avenue will also be affected during the triathlon.

This year's triathlon is taking place on the final day of the Phish concert series on the Atlantic City beach, which begins Friday night. Those heading into A.C. for the concert or the beach in the early morning hours on Sunday will want to make note of these traffic updates and be prepared to experience delays and/or detours.

For more information on the Atlantic City Triathlon, click here.

