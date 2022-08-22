Extensive Traffic Advisories For EHT, Hammonton, Atlantic County, NJ

There are quite a few traffic advisories throughout Atlantic County, New Jersey for this week and some beyond that.

Here is your one-stop about the various traffic advisories as follows:

TRAFFIC ADVISORY - COLUMBIA ROAD, HAMMONTON, NEW JERSEY

Monday, August 22, 2022, through Wednesday, August 25, 2022, there will be a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern in effect.

This will impact portions of Columbia Road, between Middle Road & Hammonton Pleasant-Mills Road.

New guardrails are being installed from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., weather permitted.

Motorists are being advised to leave more time, expect delays and consider avoiding this area if possible.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP ADVISORIES - FOR WORK BEING DONE BY THE NJ TURNPIKE AUTHORITY

MILL ROAD :

Until further notice, the eastbound lane of Mill Road in Egg Harbor Township, between Fire Road and Old Zion Road, will be closed to traffic.

There will be a detour in place 24 hours a day. You will have to take the detour route or avoid the area until the work is complete.

STEELMANVILLE ROAD:

This week, on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday, there will be a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern that will be in effect on Steelmanville Road, between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road. The work will be taking place between 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., weather permitting.

IMPORTANT NOTE : This week, on Wednesday and Thursday, a detour will be in effect and Steelmanville Road will be closed to traffic between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road, between 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., weather permitting.

ZION ROAD :

This week, Monday through Friday, there will be a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern that will be in effect on Zion Road between Bargaintown Road and Old Zion Road. The work will be performed between 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., weather permitting.

OCEAN HEIGHTS AVENUE :

This Monday through Friday, there will be a single lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect.

On Ocean Heights Avenue between Steelmanville Road and Blackman Road. The work will be taking place from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., weather permitting.

ADDITIONAL TRAFFIC ADVISORY FOR OCEAN HEIGHTS AVENUE IN EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

This Thursday, August 25, 2022, and Friday, August 26, 2022, there will be a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern that will be in effect on portions of Ocean Heights Avenue in Egg Harbor Township. The work will be taking place from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., (weather permitting) between Harbor Avenue and Salma Terrace.

You are being advised to allow for delays and to avoid the area altogether if you can.

For a list of traffic advisories throughout the County of Atlantic, please visit www.aclink.org.

SOURCE : Atlantic County Government at www.aclink.org.

