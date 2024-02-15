Has this ever happened to you before? You're driving down the highway like the Garden State Parkway or Atlantic City Expressway when, all of a sudden, traffic seems to be reduced to a snail's pace. It's one of the most annoying traffic happenings ever.

Maybe, you were the first in line when the slow down happened and you got to see it in action.

Get our free mobile app

I'm referring to what happens when the cops knowingly and voluntarily slow down traffic. They do this by swerving all over the highway. It can make the commuters traveling immediately behind them extremely confused if they're not aware of what's going on.

No, the traffic officer isn't driving under the influence (you'd hope). It's more likely that they're conducting what's known as a "traffic break."

Traffic Breaks On The Highway

When you see an officer driving all around the highway, swerving in and out of every single lane, they're doing that on purpose. Traffic breaks are a technique that officers use in an attempt to slow down traffic likely due to incident that occurred further down the highway. When you see them attempting to break traffic in this way, they're doing it to buy time for whatever is obstructing the roadway up ahead.

What Should You Do In A Traffic Break?

According to TicketSnipers.com, it's important that you start braking immediately. You don't have to necessarily slam on your brakes to come to an immediate stop, but you do need to start slowing your speed.

Keeping traffic moving is the main goal of traffic enforcement personnel during a traffic break. A police car or motorcycle will swerve across all of the highway lanes in front of you if you are in the lead of a traffic jam. It is crucial that you avoid attempting to pass them. Passing a police officer while traffic is stopped is strictly prohibited and risky. When passing an officer during a traffic stop, you face the chance of colliding with the swerving police as well as any individuals or vehicles removing the dangerous sight in front of you. Staying calm and following instructions is what’s recommended for any driver

9 Activities Police in NJ Consider Distracted Driving April is Distracted Driver Awareness Month in New Jersey, part of the National Highway Transportation Safety Board's 'UDrive. UText. UPay.' campaign. But being 'distracted' is so much more than just texting while driving. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca