Atlantic City TidalWave Music Festival: Know Before You Go

It's time for the Atlantic City TidalWave Music Festival! It's happening this weekend (August 11 - 13) on the Atlantic City Beach.

The stage will once again be located near the Playground Pier at Caesar's, with the stage facing north. Tens of thousands of fans are expected on the beach each day.

Tickets have been on sale since last fall, and are still available. You can purchase 3-day passes or single-day passes. The box office for the festival is located just down the boardwalk at Boardwalk Hall.

The festival beach opens each of the three days at 1 pm. Music will last till around 11pm each night.

There will be two stages at the festival - the Main Stage and the Next From Nashville Stage, featuring newer artists. Here's a look at who's playing the Main Stage:

FRIDAY: Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, Jo Dee Messina, Nate Smith, and Tenille Arts.

SATURDAY: Jason Aldean, Dustin Lynch, Mitchell Tenpenny, Dylan Scott, Hailey Whitters, and Corey Kent.

SUNDAY: Brooks and Dunn, Jelly Roll, Randy Houser, Lindsay Ell, Priscilla Block, and Cooper Alan.

A complete list of all the artists playing TidalWave can be found here.

Like any large public festival or event, there is a long list of what you can and can't bring, and that list can be found here.

As of this writing, the weather looks excellent, and it should be a great time for all on the Atlantic City Beach!

We'll have coverage from the festival all three days on Cat Country 107.3, at catcountry1073.com, and on the Cat Country 107.3 APP.

Don't forget sunscreen!

